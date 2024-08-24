1969 Telangana statehood agitation activists want Congress Govt. to keep its promises

Kothagudem: The 1969 Telangana Statehood Agitation Activists Association has been gearing up to launch a series of protests demanding the Congress government to fulfill its promise of providing house sites to the activists.

The association members and leaders met at TBGKS office here on Saturday to discuss the future course of action to get their demand fulfilled. The association district general secretary KGS Mathews said a large number of activists in Kothagudem took part in the Telangana movement in 1969 and were injured in police lathi charge in their fight for statehood.

Before coming to power, the Congress party promised to give house sites to activists who took part in 1969 statehood agitation and to solve other problems faced by them. It was sad that no steps were taken in that direction even after nine months have passed since the party came to power.

The association members have already submitted written petitions to several ministers and MLAs about their problems, but they were indifferent to the problems of the statehood activists, Mathews complained.

He demanded the government to do justice to those who participated in the first statehood movement of 1969 and went to jail as well as to the family members of the deceased activists.

He wanted 250 yards of house site for each activist, monthly pension of Rs. 25, 000, free medical treatment and free travel in TSRTC buses as promised in the election.

Mathews informed that the association members would once again take their issues to the local MLA K Sambasiva Rao. If there was no positive response the activists would go on a hunger strike in front of the district collectorate, he warned.

The association members Jayaraj, Ramchander, Ghouse, Lakshminarayana, Kameswara Rao, Veeraswamy, Kameswara Rao, Yadagiri, Sambaiah, Satyanarayana, Sailender and others were present.