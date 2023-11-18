2.94 lakh eligible to vote in Musheerabad

The 2.63-km steel bridge highlights the infra development in the constituency

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 11:08 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Muta Gopal is engaging in conventional canvassing by hitting the streets with his supporters. He is putting forward a development-centric approach while interacting with his constituents.

Hyderabad: One of the most densely populated areas in Hyderabad district, Musheerabad has always been a key constituency with keen electoral fights. Comprising areas such as Bholakpur, Zamisthanpur, Ramnagar, Baghlingampally and Vidyanagar, the constituency has, in the past, been represented by several popular leaders.

Once famous for its single-screen theatres and the Hyderabad Deccan Cigarette Factory, the area is now a second home for students preparing for government exams, with multiple educational institutions and coaching centres. Easing decade-long traffic woes, the steel bridge from Indira Park to VST spanning 2.63 km is the developmental highlight for this constituency. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore, it is also the longest steel bridge in the whole of south India.

With around 2.94 lakh electors, up 7.32% from 2.74 lakh electors in 2018 Assembly elections, there are 1.51 lakh men, 1.42 lakh women, and 12 transgender electors. There are also 97 NRI and 23 service electors. While there were 269 polling stations in 2018, this number also increased to 274 centres spread across 105 locations this year. Incumbent MLA Muta Gopal, who won with a 25.79 per cent margin in 2018, has once again been fielded as the BRS candidate.

In place of Dr. K Laxman, former State president of BJP who represented the constituency from 2014-2018, Poosa Raju will be contesting from BJP. As for Congress, former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav secured the spot, after his son Anil Kumar Yadav came second to Muta Gopal in the 2018 elections.