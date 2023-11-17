| Tragic Alleged Murder Suicide Claims Family Of Three In Musheerabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:48 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a family of three, including a four-year-old child died, in an alleged murder-suicide case at Musheerabad on Friday.

Police suspect the couple Suresh Babu and Chitralekha due to family and financial problems first killed their child Tejaswini and later ended their lives by hanging in their house at Gangaputra Colony near Ramnagar.

The Musheerabad police are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.