2 day Sports competition begins in Adilabad to mark 75th Independence day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Sports competition begins in Adilabad

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna and Collector Sikta Patnaik flagged off to a two-day long sports competition which began here on Tuesday.

Sikta said that the competition was being organized to mark the ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence. She stated that the event was being conducted in village and mandal-levels. She added that competitions in 12 sports including swimming, boxing, kho-kho, volleyball, judo, sprinting, football and hockey were being held. Winners will be given prizes on August 18.

Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha, District Youth and Sports Officer Venkateshwarlu, municipal commissioner Shailaja, district Olympic association president B Govardhan Reddy, PET Parthasaradhi and coaches were present.