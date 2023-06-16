Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna slams TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

MLA Jogu Ramanna dared to hang himself if the Congress formed the government in Telangana under the leadership of Revanth Reddy

MLA Ramanna addresses pressmen in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna declared that he would hang himself to death if TPCC president A Revanth Reddy brought Congress into power. At a press conference here on Friday, Ramanna took strong exception to Revanth’s remarks against him. He said that Reddy targeted him for belonging to a backward community. He regretted that the TPCC chief was insulting him using his surname. He warned that he would not tolerate Reddy if he continued to abuse him.

The MLA alleged that Revanth Reddy used to act as a henchman to the then TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. He dared to hang himself if the Congress formed the government in Telangana under the leadership of Reddy. He asked whether Reddy would hang himself if the party failed to do so.

The legislator further said that Telangana was making rapid strides in various fields under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao. He ridiculed Reddy for not knowing the Housing minister’s name. He found fault with the leaders of the Congress belonging to Telangana for celebrating victory of the party in elections to Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He demanded an apology by Reddy for mocking him using his surname.

DCCB chairman Addi Boja Reddy, Raithu Bandhu Coordination committee chairman R Ramesh and leaders of BRS were present.

