Luck favors defiant Anil Jadhav

Anil contested from the constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009 and 2014.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Adilabad: Anil Jadhav, who has been picked by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to contest from the Boath Assembly constituency (ST), will be replacing four-time MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, which is not quite an easy task.

His selection may have surprised many, but it is his persistent determination to prove his mettle in politics that helped him in getting the ticket.

Anil contested from the constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009 and 2014. He again contested in 2018, but as an independent.

Still, he could not win, though he came second by polling 33,900 votes (29.2 percent vote share) and 35,877 votes (25.90 percent vote share), in 2009 and 2014, respectively. He secured 28,206 votes which was 17.99 percent in 2018.

Three consecutive defeats and a decline in share of votes did not dampen the spirit of the 52-year old, who joined the BRS (then TRS), and soon won as the Neradigonda Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency member in 2019.

He is said to be quite close to Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, who apparently backed his candidature considering his perseverance to serve the public through politics.

“The BRS provides opportunities to everyone as it is proved in my case. It is fielding a ZPTC member as its candidate from Boath Assembly constituency. It has recognised my contribution to the growth of the party.

I will live up to expectations of the leadership of the outfit. I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving this opportunity,” Anil said.

A native of remote Rajura village in Neradigonda mandal, Anil was active as a student leader earlier. He drew inspiration from his father who was the Sarpanch of the village.