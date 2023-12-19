Two day police sports competition ends in Adilabad

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy told policemen to develop a penchant for sports to stay fit, but under the guidance of coaches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy told policemen to develop a penchant for sports to stay fit, but under the guidance of coaches

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that sports play a vital role in keeping policemen fit physically and mentally. He was addressing at a concluding ceremony of a two-day annual sports meet for policemen conducted here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy told policemen to develop a penchant for sports to stay fit, but under the guidance of coaches. He said that both wins and defeats were part of a game. He praised medical officer Dr Avinash for rendering services during the meet. He felicitated physical educational teachers with a shawl for conducting physical efficiency tests recently. He congratulated the winners of the sports competition.

Also Read Adilabad gets JNTU-H engineering college

D Gajanand of Special Party won the first prize in 100-meter running race, while B Akshay, a junior assistant and Inzam-Ul-Huq of the special party bagged second and third prize in the sprinting event respectively. P Devanna stood at the top in a 400-meter running competition. Adilabad special party clinched the first prize in cricket.