Ramanna, Konappa, Nagesh escape unhurt as car hits divider in Maharashtra

MLA Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, and MP G Nagesh escaped unhurt after their car hit a road divider in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna, his counterpart from Sirpur (T) constituency Koneru Konappa, and former Adilabad MP G Nagesh escaped unhurt after their car hit a road divider between Pandharkawada and Bori villages in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

The accident took place when the driver tried to avoid hitting a cow on the road. The two legislators and ex-Parliamentarian did not receive any injuries.

At the time of the incident, Ramanna, Konappa and Nagesh were on their way to Nagpur where the office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was going to be inaugurated and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would address a public meeting soon.