2 killed, one injured as bike skids in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta

Bike skids on Bandlaguda road, victims yet to be identified

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 09:49 AM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and one suffered injuries in a road accident at Chandrayangutta early on Monday.

The three victims, who are yet to be identified, were going on a bike when their two-wheeler skidded near Shadan Restaurant on Bandlaguda road.

“Two persons died on the spot while another is critically injured and shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that the bike skidded and the rider hit the road divider,” said an official.

The bodies were sent to the OGH mortuary while the injured person was shifted to hospital.

A case has been booked. More details are awaited.