20 students of TSWR CoE Bellampalli qualify for JEE Advanced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Mancherial: As many as 20 students belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE) -Bellampalli got qualified to appear in the advanced stage of Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE)-2022 to which results were declared on Monday.

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said that 20 students of the centre excelled in the second phase of results of the JEE mains. Already 11 students were qualified to appear in the JEE Advanced. In sum, 31 students were selected for the last and important stage of the entrance. Mamidishetti Vararasad stood out by achieving 92.68 percentile followed by Muttoju Shravan who registered 90.77 percentile.

Meanwhile, Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah and Regional Coordinating Officer Koppula Swarupa congratulated the students for shining in the results. Chinnaiah said that the students brought recognition to the district and the institution. Vice-principal K Raj Kumar, lecturers Ajita, Nagini Sriramvarma, Mitta Ramesh, Katla Ravinder, Mukteshwar also congratulated the students.