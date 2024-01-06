2,000 acres to be acquired for distributory canals in Husnabad: Ponnam

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said he would ensure that Husnabad constituency got irrigation water from Devadula, Sriram Sagar and Flood Flow Canal phase-2 initiating necessary measures

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is participating in Praja Palana programme in Husnabad town on Saturday.

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the State government would acquire 2,000 acres in Husnabad constituency to dig distributory canals under the Gouravelly reservoir and other projects.

Addressing the gathering during a Praja Palana programme at the Municipal Complex in Husnabad town on Saturday, the Minister said he would ensure that the constituency got irrigation water from Devadula, Sriram Sagar and Flood Flow Canal phase-2 initiating necessary measures. These issues were discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, he said.

Vowing to arrange buses on demand from Husnabad to any village in his constituency to help commuters have hassle-free journeys, the Transport Minister said additional services would be operated from Husnabad depot to meet local needs.

During an interaction with local headload workers in the town, he assured a health profile of headload workers by conducting necessary health tests. Treatment facilities would be provided in NIMS and MNJ Cancer Hospital for people from the constituency, he said, adding that the constituency had received 85,000 applications so far during the Praja Palana programme.

The Praja Palana programme would be organised once every four months so that the people could apply for government schemes.