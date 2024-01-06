Discount scheme: Telangana Govt earns Rs 75 crore through traffic challans

Of the total 3.59 crore challans pending across Telangana, 85 lakh challans were cleared so far

Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: The State government earned Rs 75 crore through traffic challans after the ‘discount scheme’ was announced last month. Of the total 3.59 crore challans pending across the State, 85 lakh challans were cleared so far.

The State government issued orders on December 26 announcing a discount of 90 per cent for RTC buses, 80 per cent for two and three wheelers and 60 per cent for other category vehicles. The scheme will continue till January 10.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) P Vishwa Prasad said people should utilize the opportunity and pay the challans. “Don’t wait for the last moment. Please make payment right now when you had made up your mind,” he said. In Hyderabad, of the total 98 lakh pending challans, 26 lakh challans were cleared.

To a question on booking of cases by traffic police, the Additional Commissioner said the intention of the traffic police is not to book cases and generate revenue. “Penalty is to deter people from repeating the violation. Simultaneously the traffic police organize awareness programs to educate people about traffic rules and regulations,” Mr. Vishwa Prasad said.