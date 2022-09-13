Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan starrer God Father’s first single promo released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Bollywood’s Bhai Salman Khan will share the screen for the duo’s upcoming flick – GodFather. Makers of the film released the first single’s promo today after Chiranjeevi announced the same through his Instagram handle.

The promo was scheduled to be released at 5:05 pm today according to the ‘Acharya’ star’s post where he shared a small snippet from the song and wrote, “Put on your dance shoes …Get… Set… To Go @ 5.05 Pm(sic).”

Though it was delayed by a few minutes, the single’s promo looked promising with both the stars looking ravishing in all-black suits. The song, titled ‘Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar’, will be released on September 15.

Reacting to the promo, one fan wrote, “The Music of GodFather First Single’s ‘Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar’ is Looking Superb and Promising, This Song is Gonna Emerge a Certified Chartbuster (sic).”

‘GodFather’ is an adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer‘. Directed by Mohan Raja; Nayanthara, Satyadev, Biju Menon, and Murali Mohan will be seen in pivotal roles. S Thaman has composed music and Prabhudeva choreographed the ‘Thaar Maar’ song.

Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo, marking his debut in Telugu cinema. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 5.