2021 a year of hope for Chandini Chowdary

The ‘Colour Photo’ actor is excited about her upcoming projects, playing strong characters and doing fairly well on OTT

By | Published: 6:46 pm 7:05 pm

It’s not just an inimitable style and charm, but also an ounce of luck that matters most for actors to make a cut in the entertainment industry. Chandini Chowdary came into the reckoning with Colour Photo after years of slogging, the destiny seems to have knocked at her doors.

“Surely, Colour Photo has changed how people perceive me as an actor or me as a person, to be honest. I feel very grateful to director Sandeep for the project. I’m always playing strong characters because I always wanted to see myself in powerful roles. Colour Photo is the one after the movie Manu that gave me immense recognition. For fans who were with me from the lowest point of my career, the people who supported me during hard times — there is something to cheer about and none of their efforts went in vain,” she shares.

OTT fared well

Chandini couldn’t wait to grab the opportunities that are coming her way and the year 2021 will surely be a year of hope for her. Ask how the response would have been if Colour Photo had released in multiplexes. “People surely would have poured in great numbers to theatres, had the film released in cinemas. But for some reason, OTT too fared better for the entire cast and crew. The effort didn’t go waste. It rewarded us more than what we had expected. I’ve been getting interesting subjects with performance-oriented roles. However, I am a bit cautious in choosing the projects,” she said.

Adventure drama

Sharing that she wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Gaami with Vishwak Sen, she said that the adventure drama is something she is excited about. “Vishwak is playing the role of an agora in this adventure drama. The story is going to be very intense. We shot in some exotic locations in Leh. I am playing a girl who is on a mission and the story gets gripping when I happen to meet Vishwak; it unravels the mystery behind the past. The movie is in post-production stage and a lot of graphics have yet to be done,” says the Masti’s actor, adding that her new project, titled Super Over, is streaming on ‘aha’ OTT.

Lofty dreams

Chandini, who was once the poster girl of MR Productions operating from Vizag, was initially identified with the short-film Blind Date starring Raj Tarun. She started acting in short-films since her Intermediate days, and this Vizag girl had lofty plans of making a mark in the glamour industry. Although she has a mechanical engineering degree in hand and a promising sports career awaiting her, Chandini chose to tread the bumpy road of showbiz. After years of hard work, she is now reaping rewards. Now, Chandini wants to explore options in other film industries while, at the same time, doing films in Telugu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .