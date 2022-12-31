2022 marks the year of highrises in Hyderabad

In 2022, the second- and third-tallest buildings in Telangana were approved by authorities

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 12:13 AM, Sat - 31 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In 2022, the second- and third-tallest buildings in Telangana were approved by authorities. The highrises that received a nod include Poulomi Palazzo (55 floors) at Kokapet and Candeur Crescent (50 floors) at Serilingampally.

Poulomi Palazzo will be the second-tallest building in Telangana after the 57-storey SAS Crown at Kokapet followed by the 50-storey Candeur Crescent and 44-storey The Olympus at Nanakramguda.

Also Read GHMC completed nine projects under SRDP in 2022

The trend of builders going vertical in Hyderabad seems to continue even when there is no shortage of land. In 2022, nearly 82 highrises were granted building permissions only in the GHMC limits, which do not include Kokapet, Narsingi and other areas where several other highrises are under construction.

Of the 82, 60 are residential buildings and 22 are commercial establishments. In addition to this, 16 layouts/gated communities to raise highrises were approved. Among the 82 projects that got approval, 14 highrise residential buildings will be above 30 floors and the remaining highrise buildings will range from 10-30 floors.