GHMC completed nine projects under SRDP in 2022

GHMC managed to complete nine prestigious Strategic Road Development Plan projects comprising flyovers, an underpass, Road Under Bridge, etc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

As a pedestrian-friendly initiative, the GHMC has built Foot Over Bridges at key junctions

Hyderabad: It was an eventful and productive year for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which managed to complete nine prestigious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) projects comprising flyovers, an underpass, Road Under Bridge (RUB), etc, besides inaugurating the new Punjagutta Access Road Steel Bridge.

To provide a smooth ride for commuters, four link roads were developed with a cost of Rs 119.47 crore and 114.80 km of city main roads were re-carpeted with a cost of Rs 261.74 crore.

For pedestrians, the GHMC completed eight Foot over Bridges (FoBs) with a cost of Rs 28.10 crore

To address urban flooding, under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), the GHMC completed two works worth Rs 17.24 crore while 35 more works are being undertaken with a cost of Rs 737.45 crore.

The municipal body also took up desilting of the existing network of storm-water drains in Hyderabad and 3.61 cubic metres of silt and other waste were removed.

A total of 678 brand-new 2BHK houses, built under the State government’s Dignity Housing Scheme, were distributed to the poor.

Other activities taken up by the GHMC in 2022 included measures to control mosquito population, setting up seven Basti Dawakhanas, developing 75 Freedom Parks, and setting up an animal crematorium in Fathullahguda, LB Nagar.