Less is More: The Skinimalism revolution taking over beauty

The term is a combination of "skin" and "minimalism."

By Mitu David Updated On - 12:04 AM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Get ready for the beauty trends of 2024, where natural and simple looks take the spotlight. The ‘no-makeup makeup trend’ from 2023 is sticking around, focusing on showcasing healthy and radiant skin.

Light, breathable foundations and makeup with skincare benefits will be popular, making it easy for people to highlight their natural beauty without a complicated routine.

Skinimalism is all about keeping things simple in skincare. It gained popularity as a response to the overwhelming number of skincare products and complex routines in the beauty industry.

With skinimalism, you use fewer products, focusing on essential steps to address specific skin concerns. The goal is to embrace your natural skin, minimizing heavy makeup and letting your skin’s health shine through.

One key aspect of skinimalism is being mindful of the products you use. Choose items with clean ingredients, avoiding too many chemicals. This trend also considers the environment, encouraging the use of sustainable brands to reduce your overall impact.

Instead of striving for perfection, skinimalism encourages you to embrace your natural features and imperfections, fostering a positive attitude toward your own skin.

The term is a combination of “skin” and “minimalism.” The concept gained popularity as a response to the overwhelming number of skincare products and elaborate routines that became prevalent in the beauty industry.

In essence, skinimalism is about promoting a more mindful and simplified approach to skincare and beauty, encouraging individuals to prioritize what their skin truly needs while embracing a more natural and authentic appearance. It’s not about doing away with skincare altogether but rather adopting a more intentional and less-is-more philosophy.

The ‘no-makeup makeup trend,’ which gained momentum in 2023, is set to persist in highlighting radiant and healthy-looking skin.