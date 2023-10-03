21-year-old girl hangs self in Hyderabad

Upset over the death of her boyfriend, whom she intended to marry, the 21-year-old woman killed herself.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old girl died by suicide at her house in Gachibowli on Tuesday after coming to know that her boyfriend had died by suicide following the refusal by parents to accept their relationship and proposal to get married to each other.

According to the police, the woman worked in a bakery located at Nanakramguda where her male friend was also employed. Both of them were in a relationship and had intended to marry but their parents did not agree over the proposal.

“Allegedly depressed over the refusal by parents to accept them as a couple, the boy ended his life at his house. On coming to know about this development, the woman also committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan at her house,” Gachibowli sub inspector Raja Shekhar Reddy, said.