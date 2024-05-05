| Hyderabad Royal Brothers Mbsi Help Women Rev It Up

Hyderabad: Royal Brothers, MBSI help women rev it up

Held at the Hasten Go Karting ground, the training ensured a safe environment with personalized guidance from professional trainers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 09:01 PM

Hyderabad: Royal Brothers, in collaboration with Moto Business Service India Private Limited (MBSI), celebrated the successful second launch of the ‘RB for Women’ initiative in Hyderabad.

With active participation from hundreds of women, this year’s programme trained around 100 women in scooter and motorcycle riding, providing valuable skills and employment opportunities.

Held at the Hasten Go Karting ground, the training ensured a safe environment with personalized guidance from professional trainers.

Abhishek Chandrashekar, co-founder & CEO of RB, expressed excitement for the 8th edition of ‘RB for Women’, highlighting motorcycling as empowering, boosting confidence, and promoting independence.

“Our goal is to give access to 500 million Indians to move around on a motorcycle or scooter without owning a vehicle,” he said.

Royal Brothers, offering over 5,000 two-wheelers across 20 cities, aims to promote access over ownership, particularly among women. The company’s focus on EVs and B2B sectors aligns with MBSI’s mission of environmental sustainability.