RBI report proves Congress white paper is bogus, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: Punching holes in the Congress government’s white paper on finance, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday quoted Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reports that proved that Telangana’s debts were Rs.3.89 lakh crore, and not Rs.7 lakh crore as the State government had claimed in its white paper tabled in the Assembly.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for peddling false information against the previous BRS government using ‘cooked up’ white papers, he said their claims were laid bare by the latest RBI reports.

“The latest report by Reserve Bank of India pegged the State’s debt at Rs.3.89 lakh crore. This exposes the false claims of the Congress leaders that the State debts had reached Rs.7 lakh crore under the BRS regime. Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister must tender unconditional apologies for misleading the people of the State,” he demanded at a press conference here.

Rama Rao also wanted the Chief Minister to explain where the State revenue was being spent. He reminded that Telangana had recorded the country’s highest per capita, which increased from Rs.1.14 lakh to Rs.3.57 lakh. The State had also registered the highest State owned Tax Revenue (SoTR), contributing about 80 per cent of the total State revenue.

“While the BRS government utilised loans for creating assets through completion of irrigation projects, improving power and drinking water supply among others, the Congress government is shamelessly claiming to be obtaining fresh loans to repay existing loans and waive off crop loans,” he said.

Earlier, pointing out that the Lok Sabha elections in the State were over, Rama Rao urged the Congress to set aside politics and focus on administration. He demanded that the State government expedite paddy procurement as farmers had commenced harvesting around 25-30 days ago and were waiting for procurement.

Citing the ongoing protests by farmers across the State, Rama Rao demanded that the State government procure their paddy at the earliest. The government should also initiate measures to procure paddy without removing wastage of 3-3.5 kg per quintal and to ensure justice to farmers for their produce.

“If the State government fails to respond, the BRS will stage statewide protests in support of farmers. We will stand with the farmers until the State government procures the entire produce including rain-soaked paddy,” he said.

Raising strong objection to Revanth Reddy’s remarks blaming the field staff of power utilities for power cuts as well, Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was trying to cover up his inefficiency to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the State. He reminded that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao never made such remarks against government employees who were partners in the Telangana Statehood movement and also reconstruction of the State.

“At least now, Revanth Reddy should realise that he is the Chief Minister of the State, not an opposition leader. He must stop blaming others for his inefficiency and instead focus on administration,” he said, also condemning the lathi-charge against teachers in Narayankhed when they sought payments for poll duty.

Responding to a question, Rama Rao stated that the BJP had different plans for Hyderabad and people of Telangana would understand its conspiracies after June 4.