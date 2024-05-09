Bhainsa: Hanuman Deeksha followers pelt onions, tomatoes at KTR’s roadshow

Unfazed by the disturbance, Rama Rao continued speaking, in between asking the trouble-makers whether Lord Ram had told his devotees to attack others.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 May 2024, 09:16 PM

Nirmal: A few unidentified persons, allegedly followers of Hanuman Deeksha, pelted onions, and tomatoes and created disturbance during BRS working president KT Rama Rao‘s roadshow in Bhainsa town on Thursday evening, resulting in mild tension for a while.

The miscreants, who gathered at the spot of Rao’s roadshow and hurled onions and tomatoes at the speakers, carried placards against BRS leaders and accused Rama Rao of hurting their sentiments when he criticised the use of Lord Ram’s name by the BJP for getting votes a fortnight back. They demanded an apology from him and tried to stall the roadshow for a while.

However, Rao did not lose his temper and asked cadres to refrain from retaliation. He continued speaking, in between asking the trouble-makers whether Lord Ram had told his devotees to attack others.

He was also seen asking the police repeatedly to intervene and remove the trouble-makers. Police led by Bhainsa ASP Kantilal Patil then intervened, following which the miscreants picked up an argument with police, triggering mild tension for a while. Patilal pacified the miscreants, ending the tension. An inquiry was initiated into the incident.

Though there were reports that some of the miscreants were taken into custody, the police are yet to confirm this.