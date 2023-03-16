24 ST Gurukulam school students fall sick in Sircilla

School authorities immediately alerted doctors, who rushed to the spot and started treatment by setting up a medical camp in the school.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:14 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Rajanna Sircilla: As many as 24 students of the ST Welfare Gurukulam School in Indiramma colony of Thangallapalli mandal fell sick, reportedly due to food poisoning.

According to school staff, students complained of bowel trouble after dinner on Wednesday night. While 24 students fell sick, the condition of six of them was said to be serious. School authorities immediately alerted doctors, who rushed to the spot and started treatment by setting up a medical camp in the school.

Thangallapalli SI Laxma Reddy and MPDO Lachalu have visited the school and enquired about the incident.