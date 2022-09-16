Ambedkar posters become attraction in integration day celebrations in Rajanna Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: People carrying the placards of the father of constitution Dr BR Ambedkar became a special attraction in integration day celebrations held in Sircilla and Vemulwada on Friday.

Besides the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the posters of Ambedkar were also carried by the people while participating in integration day rallies as well as meetings wherein the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao took part.

On the occasion of 75 years of the merger of Hyderabad state in the Indian union, Telangana government is organizing celebrations for three days in all constituency headquarters. Scores of the people including public representatives, government officials, employees, artists of various folk arts and others participated in rallies followed by public meetings in a big way.

KT Rama Rao participated in celebrations by garlanding the statue of Ambedkar in Sircilla town. TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Zilla Parishad chairperson N Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and others also participated in celebrations.