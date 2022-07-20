Rajanna Sircilla: Six MMD gates lifted to release water into LMD

Published: Updated On - 12:49 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Rajanna Sircilla: Irrigation officials of Mid Manair reservoir in Boinpalli mandal lifted six flood-gates to release 21,429 cusecs of water into Lower Manair Dam on Tuesday night.

Officials have lifted gates as the project is getting inflows from its sources following incessant heavy rainfall for one week. While the reservoir is getting 15,000 cusecs of water through Flood Flow Canal, 6,429 cusecs is being flowed into MMD through Mulavagu.

So, officials released water into Lower Manair Dam. 18.867 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 27.50 tmc.

Meanwhile, LMD is getting 38,000 cuscus of water including 21,276 cusecs from MMD and 17,000 from Flood Flow canal. As a result the water level in the LMD reached 18 tmc as against its storage capacity of 24 tmc.

