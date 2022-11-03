Podu Land cultivation: Scuffle between tribals, forest officials in Rajanna Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: Mild tension prevailed in Buggarajeshwar thanda of Yellareddypet mandal on Thursday, allegedly after the police prevented tribals from doing podu cultivation.

The local tribals had levelled some forest land to take up podu cultivation on the outskirts of their habitation. Knowing about this, forest officials reached the spot and prevented tribals from leveling the ground by cutting trees. Angry over this, the tribals entered into an argument with the officials, with the argument turning into a jostle between them.

Yellareddypet CI Kolani Mogili, along with more police personnel, reached the spot and brought the situation under control. More forces were deployed to avert any further trouble.