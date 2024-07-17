Sircilla: Ganja case accused injures self with knife to evade arrest

Akhil was presently working in a cool drink shop in Chandurthi. Knowing about this, the Vemulawada rural police along with local cops went to the cool drink shop to arrest Akhil. However, noticing the police, he injured himself with a knife on his hands and legs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:30 PM

Representational image

Rajanna-Sircilla: A person accused in a ganja case allegedly injured himself with a knife when the police tried to arrest him in Chandurthi mandal on Wednesday.

According to the police, a resident of Thimmapur of Chandurthi mandal, Thota Akhil alias Ramesh, was accused in a ganja case registered with the Vemulawada rural police station some time ago.

Police shifted him to hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police said Akhil had injured himself to avoid arrest. He was immediately shifted to hospital and his condition was stable, Chandurthi SI Srikanth said.