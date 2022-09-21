242 candidates get placements at job mela in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: A total of 242 candidates have got placements at a job mela organised at the Pingle Government College for Women, Waddepally (Autonomous), Hanamkonda, here on Wednesday, said Principal Dr B Chandramouli.
The mela has been conducted in association with the Magic Bus India Foundation. Tele-performers, Google, Axis Bank, SBI capital, IIFL, HDFC sales, Apollo Pharmacy, HDB Finance, and other companies have recruited the candidates at the mela.
“A total of 600 candidates have registered their names for the jobs at the mela,” said Telangana Skills and Knowledge Centre (TSKC) coordinator S Kavitha. While the highest annual pay package is Rs 3.5 lakhs, the lowest package is Rs 1.90 lakhs. Kakatiya University Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy, who visited the college, has appreciated the college staff for successfully organising the job mela.
Magic Bus India Foundation Manager Shekar Babu, Vice-Principal Dr G Sushasini, Controller of Examinations Dr G Ramakrishna Reddy, TSKC mentor Mohammed Rafi, faculty members Rajasri, Rajeshwari, Rajitha , Mangamma and Dr Ananthalakshmi and others staff were present.