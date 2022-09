Telangana: 8 held for gambling in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

(Representational Image) A total of eight people have been apprehended by the Task Force for indulging in gambling on the outskirts of Munipalli village under Kakatiya University

Hanamkonda: A total of eight people have been apprehended by the Task Force for indulging in gambling on the outskirts of Munipalli village under Kakatiya University Campus police station here on Sunday.

The police have seized Rs 19,230 cash, eight mobile phones, six two-wheelers and playing cards from them. One more accused is absconding in the case. The accused have been handed over to the KUC police for further action.