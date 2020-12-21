250 families benefitted in Nakrekal

At least 250 families at Nakrekal in the district, whose livelihood was impacted by the pandemic, are beneficiaries of this unique and humanitarian gesture ‘Any Time Meals’

Nalgonda: After Any Time Money (ATM) and Any Time Water (ATW), it is now the turn for another quick dispenser, and free at that! Two youngsters from Nakrekal in the district, moved by the plight of the poor in these times of Covid-19 epidemic, have set up ‘Any Time Meals’ (ATM), essentially, the distribution of rice and other commodities to those in need.

At least 250 families at Nakrekal in the district, whose livelihood was impacted by the pandemic, are beneficiaries of this unique and humanitarian gesture. Karnati Naresh, a teacher in a private school Brahma Devera Naresh, a government employee, decided to extend a helping hand to people who were going through a rough time during the lockdown as also in its aftermath, and are still continuing with their laudable effort.

Impressed by the idea, around 20 donors have come forward to donate food grains including rice and groceries to the rice ATM. Presently, the rice ATM has stocks of four quintals for distribution to the poor.

The 28-year-old Karnati Naresh told Telangana Today that they conducted a survey for five days and identified 120 families that really needed help in these tough times. “We take care that the rice and other essential we give for a month based on the size of the family goes only to those who are really in a helpless situation,” he said, adding that people can walk to the rice ATM and avail of the rice and other commodities. “For the elderly people who can’t come to the rice ATM, we deliver at their doorstep if they call us over phone,” he said.

Both Karnati Naresh and 35-year-old Brahma Devera Naresh started distributing rice and groceries to the poor during the corona-triggered lockdown as also food to migrant labourers passing through Nakrekal to their native places by foot that set them back by Rs 1 lakh. “Even after the unlock, we realised that large number of people continued to face problems after losing their sources of livelihood. As a private teacher, I have personally experienced it,” he said. That is when the two friends hit upon the idea of setting up the rice ATM.

Stating that their aim was to ensure that no one in Nakrekal goes to bed hungry, Naresh said they were also collecting surplus food from social functions and distributing it to the poor. People who have ration rice in excess of their requirement can donate the rice to their ATM, he said, adding that both donors and those in need can call them up at 9705717176 or 9299552066.

