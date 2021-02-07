28-year-old youth commits suicide in Medak

Police said that financial issues may be the reason for his suicide

Medak: A 28-year-old youth died by suicide at his residence at Railapur in Ramyampet Mandal of Medak district on Sunday. The victim was identified as K Praveen. Police said that financial issues may be the reason for his suicide. A case has been registered by Ramayampet Police, and the body was shifted to Area Hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem.

