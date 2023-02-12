2K walkathon held over financial literacy in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Mancherial: A 2-kilometre walkathon was organised to mark financial literacy week from IB Chowk to Bellampalli chowrasta in Mancherial on Sunday. Collector Badavath Santosh flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh advised the public to know the importance of financial literacy and savings. He suggested them to cleverly spend funds by planning and allocating funds for future needs. He requested them to be cautious of cyber frauds.

The Collector also advised the public to take loans from financial institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. He told them not to disclose details of debit cards, passwords of mobile banking and said consumers should be aware of the rules of a lender before borrowing money.

Additional Collector Madusudan Naik, DCP Kekan Sudhir Ramnath, District Lead Bank manager Mahipal Reddy, State Bank of India regional manager Sajibkumar Sahu and employees of different scheduled banks took part in the event.