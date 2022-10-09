Warangal police ‘arrest’ 5 Maoists, a Congress leader from Chhattisgarh?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Representational Image

Warangal: Five members of the outlawed CPI Maoist and a Congress leader have been reportedly taken into custody by the police on the city outskirts here on Sunday.

However, the police have not confirmed the news. It is said that the Maoists including two women were on their way to Warangal when the police intercepted their vehicle as the police received specific information about the movement of the Naxals.

A Maoist leader, who was a divisional committee member, was reportedly among those who were taken into custody. A former Sarpanch and Congress leader KG Satyam was also among the ‘arrested’. There is no clarity on why they were coming to Warangal.