3 arrested for selling banned firecrackers following raids in Gurugram

The team also seized about three tonnes of firecrackers which were to be sold in Gurugram or the NCR region, police said.

By varun keval Published Date - 10:39 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Representational Image.

Gurugram: The CM flying squad, along with a joint team, on Friday raided two godowns of firecrackers, located in Farrukhnagar area and arrested three people for allegedly selling banned firecrackers.

A senior officer of the CM squad said that in the presence of duty magistrate, two godowns of firecrackers were raided by forming a joint team with the fire and pollution departments, Gurugram.

“Raids were conducted at the godown of Pareva and Company, located near Daboda and godown of Ram Lal Chander Bhan in Farrukhnagar area. We have seized three tonnes of firecrackers which were not green firecrackers. Three people, including Om Parakash and Narender Taneja were arrested”, said the official.

On the complaint of the CM flying squad, two separate FIRs were registered under sections 9B of the Explosive Act, 1884 and section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC, police said.