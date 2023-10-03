Tamil Nadu: Three persons injured in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit

At least three people were injured when an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar: At least three people were injured when an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar on Tuesday, according to police.

Fire and Rescue department personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. Three people were initially admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital, and two of them were later referred to Virudhunagar Government Hospital.

Further details are awaited.