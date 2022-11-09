| 3 Day Spiritual Intensive Course To Help Awaken Your True Self

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Sri Preethaji’s discoveries and transcendental journeys will pave the way for incredible achievements, long-lasting love in relationships, empowering parenting, and conscious wealth creation.

Hyderabad: ‘Bodhi’, a three-day spiritual course, led by Sri Preethaji, will be held at Shilpakala Vedika, HITEC City, from November 11 to 13. ‘Bodhi’ is a transformative journey that aids in self-awakening.

Bodhi emphasises the divine science of change and finding spiritual solutions. You will awaken to complete peace and flow with life. The spiritual leader inspires profound awakenings in you throughout Bodhi, helping you to overcome insurmountable hurdles in your life.

Her awakenings help you realise your actual potential as a human being and build a prosperous existence. This is a spiritual experience that occurs in your consciousness rather than a strategy.

The spiritual course is designed to align and harmonise your internal voice with the spiritual realm over the course of three days. It will lead you to leave the world’s chaos behind and listen to your heart’s melody of repose.