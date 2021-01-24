Hitec City RuB to be thrown open to traffic soon

The facility will come in handy for those heading towards IT hub in Madhapur

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Road under Bridge (RuB) at Hitec City MMTS station is likely to be thrown open to traffic by February-end providing much-needed relief to motorists heading towards IT hub in Madhapur. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is executing the project as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

With the existing bridge being too narrow, scores of motorists, who move towards Hitec City from Kukatpally end, move at snail’s pace and get stuck in traffic jams near the structure. For the last several years, motorists, especially employees working in different IT companies in Madhapur and Gachibowli, have been urging the municipal corporation to construct a project to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Accordingly, the State government approved the project with a cost of Rs 59.09 crore. The structure is being constructed to reduce the heavy load on flyover between Hitec City to Kukatpally. In the addition to the RuB, a box drain is also being constructed to avoid inundation near MMTS Railway station.

Works on the four-lane RuB and RCC Box Drain near Hitec City MMTS Railway Station are almost completed, except for some minor patchworks. Efforts are now being made to throw open the RuB for traffic by February-end, said a senior official from GHMC.

The four-lane passage will facilitate the smooth flow of traffic at Hitec City station and also reduce traffic congestion on the Manjeera pipeline road. While railways is executing the RuB portion works, the municipal corporation has taken up the balance works, including approach road earthworks, retaining wall and RCC box drain works. The new RuB is parallel to the existing one. Making good use of lockdown which had the vehicles staying off the roads, the municipal corporation executed key works by deploying more men and machinery.

Hyderabad: In tune with the RuB works, GHMC also executed the drain works beneath the existing bridge at the MMTS station to avoid water stagnation. A drain line has been connected to Mulkatawa Cheruvu. During monsoon, rainwater flooding the passage under the bridge has been giving nightmarish experiences for motorists for the last several years. This apart, drainage overflows onto the roads and unbearable stench spreads in the area. The drain works were taken up with a cost of Rs 6 crore covering 270 metres length.

