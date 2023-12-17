3 killed, 1 injured in lorry-truck collision in Andhra’s Anantapur

The injured individual was taken to Anantapur Government Hospital.

17 December 23

Ananthapuram: In the early hours of Sunday morning, a fatal road accident unfolded near Anantapur rural of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the untimely demise of three individuals and leaving one person injured, according to police.

According to police, the incident transpired when a lorry laden with rocks experienced a tire puncture, compelling it to come to a halt near Chinnampally Cross, Anantapur Rural. Kali Eicher’s vehicle, en route from Anantapur to Kalyanadurgam, rammed into the stationary lorry from behind.

Of the four occupants in the vehicle, three tragically lost their lives on the spot. The lone survivor, identified as Subhash, sustained injuries and was taken to the government hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities reveal that the deceased individuals hailed from Karnataka. The police are currently engaged in gathering comprehensive details regarding the incident as part of their ongoing inquiry.

Motor vehicle inspector Srinivas said that three died in the incident and the cause of accident is yet to be investigated. Further details are awaited.