3 killed in suspected murder-suicide in California city

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:50 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Representational Image.

San Francisco: A shooting, which preliminary investigation indicates may have been a murder-suicide, left three people dead in San Jose, the third-largest city in California, police said.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police added on Sunday.

A man fatally shot two people and then killed himself after a domestic dispute in a north San Jose parking lot at nearly 1 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

The killings mark the 15th and 16th deaths investigated as homicides so far this year by the San Jose Police Department, Xinhua news agency reported.