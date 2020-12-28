3 more arrested by Rachakonda Police in loan app fraud case

The arrested persons were identified as Parshuram Lahu Takve (31), his wife Liang Tian Tian (35), a Chinese national, and Shaik Aaqib (2), of Pune

Hyderabad: Three persons including a woman, who were running a call centre in Pune from where the executives were threatening the borrowers of illegal money circulation racket over phone, were arrested by the Rachakonda Police.

The arrested persons were identified as Parshuram Lahu Takve (31), his wife Liang Tian Tian (35), a Chinese national, and Shaik Aaqib (2), of Pune. The police seized 101 laptops, 106 mobile phones and seized bank accounts of the company where in Rs 1.42 crore were deposited.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat, said Parshuram along with others started Jiya Liang InfoTech Private Limited at Business Avenue, Koregaon Park – Pune City, Maharashtra in the month of June and employed 650 employees to work at the call center.

He entered into an agreement with three companies – Bienance Infrastructure Technology, Ajaya Solutions Private Limited and Taelde Technology Private Limited. “These companies were doing online money lending business and had developed 16 applications. They took services of Jiya Liang InfoTech Private Limited for loan recovery,” he said.

The police found that the three companies created several applications to run their business and provide short period loans to the borrowers through various e-wallets. “In several instances, the companies had without applications sanctioned loans to the clients and later forced them to repay it with huge interest. When the clients failed to repay, the executives called them up over phone and harassed them,” he said.

On a complaint lodged by a victim, the cybercrime of Rachakonda police registered a case and tracked down the call centre in Pune. In preliminary investigation the police found that company did not have any permission to run online loan business or loan recovery activity.

Bhagwat said that further investigations would be carried into the financial transactions of the four companies to find out the source of money for lending to borrowers, payment of salaries to employees and funds for setting up call center within a short period.

The police booked two cases in connection with the loan app fraud and are continuing the investigation in the cases. The police are also verifying if any complaints received at different police stations were linked to the loan app being managed by the three companies presently being probed.

