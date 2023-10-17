| 3 Of Family Die After Consuming Poison Over Financial Crisis In Jaipur

Naveen Sain (41), his wife Seema Sain (39) and son Mayank (14), residents of Balaji Vihar, Niwaru Road, had consumed papaya juice mixed with poison on Monday, they said.

By PTI Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Jaipur: Three members of a family died allegedly after consuming poison over financial crisis and illness in Kardhani area here, police said Tuesday.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the couple dead while their son succumbed during treatment on Monday afternoon.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the family may have taken this step due to Naveen’s illness and financial crisis, Kardhani SHO Uday Singh Yadav said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem and further probe is on, he said.