Father poisons sons, one dies in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Mahabubabad: A four-year-old boy tragically lost his life after consuming rat poison-laced sweet lime, fed to him allegedly by his father, at Balaram Thanda near Amangallu village under Mahabubabad Rural police station limits on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Raj Kumar, son of Peddapuli Ramesh. His elder brother, Vignesh (6), is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Mahabubabad government hospital.

Family members said Ramesh gave the boys sweet lemons laced with rat poison around 8:30 pm. Within half an hour, the younger boy fell unconscious, prompting Ramesh to flee the scene. In a state of shock and fear, the elder brother told his grandmother, who rushed both boys to the hospital with the help of relatives.

While Raj Kumar was declared brought dead, Vignesh is in a serious condition.

It is said that the accused Ramesh, a farmer who owned three acres of land, was a habitual drunkard. Following an altercation with his wife, she left to her parent’s home in Khammam district on Wednesday. The Mahabubabad Rural police are investigating.