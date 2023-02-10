31 child labourers rescued under Operation Smile: Kothagudem SP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr.Vineeth G said 31 child labourers were rescued in the district as part of the 9th phase of Operation Smile.

Operation Smile was conducted in the district from January 1 to 31 to eradicate child labour As part of this, police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Child Line-1098 and the Labour Department jointly formed five teams in the district.

Inspections were conducted in manufacturing industries, gravel crushers, shopping malls, business complexes, brick making units and hotels. During the inspections, 31 child labourers, 22 boys and nine girls under the age of 18 were rescued, Dr. Vineeth said.

Out of these, 11 were from Telangana and the remaining 20 were from different States. The children identified during the investigation were presented before the Child Welfare Committee and counselling was given for the children as well their parents.

A total of 17 cases were registered against businessmen who engaged children for work. If anyone found children doing work, they should dial 100 or provide information on child line number 1098, the SP added.