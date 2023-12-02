Telangana shooter Zahra hogs limelight at National Shooting Championship

Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Ms. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala, Top Shooter from Telangana in Shotgun Events at 66th National Shooting Championship Competition held at New Delhi.

Hyderabad: State shooter Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala hogged limelight winning five medals at the 66th National Shooting Championship in shotgun event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

The youngster won gold medals in the junior women’s individual event and junior women’s team while she added silver medals in women’s individual, team events. In the mixed team event, the shooter clinched top honours to cap off an impressive outing.

Zahra, a first-year student at Loyola College, emerged top shooter from the State in her category.

In 2022, Zahra won a junior mixed team bronze medal in the World Championships held in Croatia. She continued her winning streak in 2023, winning a junior team gold medal in the Asian Championships held in South Korea, and a mixed team silver medal for Telangana at the National Games held in Goa in the same year.

At the 66th National Shooting Championships, she bagged her first silver individual national medal in senior women”s category and clinched the national junior champion title.