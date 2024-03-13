3,500 Indiramma houses to each assembly constituency: Dy CM Bhatti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:18 PM

Photo: X

Suraypet: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said 3500 Indiramma houses would be sanctioned to each assembly constituency in the State.

Laying the foundation stone for revival of Redlekunta lift irrigation scheme in Kodad assembly constituency, the deputy chief minister said that the State government was committed to extend the benefits of six guarantees to all eligible people in the State. In addition to implementing free electricity to households up to utilization of 200 units, LPG cylinder for Rs 500, about 3,500 Indiramma houses would be sanctioned to each assembly constituency in the state.

He assured that an integrated model school would be sanctioned to each Kodad and Huzurnagar assembly constituency. Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said a 100 bed government hospital would come up at Kodad and the officials were preparing estimates for it. New ration cards would be soon issued to the eligible families in the state.

Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy and others were present.