Bhatti launches zero electricity billing in Khammam

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said as part of the promises given by the Congress party during the Assembly election, those who consumed up to 200 units of electricity in February would get a zero bill in March

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 07:44 PM

Photo: X

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka formally launched zero electricity billing under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme at Mudigonda in Madhira constituency in the district on Friday.

He said as part of the promises given by the Congress party during the Assembly election, those who consumed up to 200 units of electricity in February would get a zero bill in March. Bhatti Vikramarka along with TSNPDCL CMD K Varun Reddy and district Collector VP Gautham went to the residence of a beneficiary couple Mali Krishnaiah and Savitri and took the meter reading.

The Minister asked them whether they were happy at getting zero electricity bill and Savitri replied saying she was very happy. He also went to another beneficiary Velpula Sunil’s house and handed a zero bill to Sunil’s wife Usha.

Speaking to the media, Bhatti Vikramarka informed that the State government would start free training for competitive exams with expert lecturers through Ambedkar Knowledge Centre in 119 constituencies of the State in the next 15 days. The centres would help the youths preparing for job tests to overcome the financial difficulties involved in going to cities like Hyderabad to attend coaching classes. Coaching would be provided through online classes by expert faculty.

An International English Medium School would be established in every mandal for imparting quality education to students. The works which have been halted for the last 10 years due to lack of funds would be reviewed and all of them would be completed soon.

The government had also decided to give interest-free loans to DWCRA groups. It was decided to hold a public meeting to distribute interest waiver cheques soon. The government was paying monthly wages, without arrears, to women, Asha and Anganwadi workers who were preparing mid-day meals, he said.