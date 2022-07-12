359 village tanks overflowing in Suryapet district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Suryapet: The irrigation tanks in the district have received bountiful water due to incessant rains in the last two days. Out of total 712 village tanks, 359 village tanks were overflowing in the district.

The water release from Musi project was continuing through lifting five crest gates by two feet. Inflow to the project increased to 2780.10 cusecs due to rains in upland areas. The outflow was recorded as 5408.35 cusecs. The water level in the project reached 638.1 feet as against an FRL of 645 feet.

In Nalgonda district, Dindi project was also brimming with the water after receiving flood water. The water level in the project reached 33 feet as against full reservoir level of 36 feet. Inflow to the project was recorded as 280 cusecs.

Energy Minister reviews situation

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has reviewed with the officials in his camp office at Suryapet and also talked with the officials of Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir district. He instructed the officials to keep alert and review the situation hour to hour in view of rains. The field level staff of different departments would also be put on alert to meet any eventuality. He also underlined the need to take measures to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases during the rainy days. He also instructed the officials of irrigation department to release water to left and canals of Musi project for irrigation facility of ayacut farmers.

He directed the officials to alert people living in lowlying areas and keep the rescue teams available at the selected areas. People living in the villages of downstream areas of Musi project should also keep on alert as inflow to the project was increasing significantly. Suryapet district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Superintendent of Police P Rajendra Prasad, officials of irrigation, R and B, panchayat raj and agriculture department were also preset.