374th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Sarvai Papanna celebrated on grand scale in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 12:37 AM

RS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar garlnding the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna in Karimnagar on Sunday

Nizamabad: The 374th birth anniversary of Sardar Sarvai Papanna was celebrated on a grand scale in the district on Sunday.

Several people’s representatives, government officials, and people from all the sections paid rich tributes to Sarvai Papanna by garlanding his statues and portraits in the district headquarters. MLAs P Sudarshan Reddy, R Bhupathi Reddy, Dhanpal Suryanarayana, State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Anil Eravatri, former MLC V Gangadhar Goud, City Mayor Neetu Kiran and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sudarshan Reddy said Papanna Goud stood as a symbol of self-respect and bravery of Telangana and that he fought for political and social equality of all sections of the people. The State government was officially organising birth and death anniversaries to commemorate Papanna Goud, who fought for equal political opportunities for all communities irrespective of caste and religion, the Collector said.

Grand scale celebrations across Karimnagar

Meanwhile, The 374th birth anniversary of Sardar Sarvai Papanna was celebrated on a grand scale across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. All sections of the society including MLAs, other public representatives, government officials, people of the Gouda community, and others paid rich tributes to Papanna by garlanding his statues and portraits.

While BRS working president KT Rama Rao participated in celebrations held in Sircilla, former Minister and local MLA Gangula Kamalakar took part in the event in Karimnagar. Collectors Pamela Satpathy (Karimnagar) and Sandeep Kumar Jha paid tributes to Papanna by garlanding his portraits in their respective offices.