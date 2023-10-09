38 fresh Covid cases in India on Monday

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,99,366). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,32,034, the data updated at 8 am stated.

By PTI Published Date - 02:57 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases came down marginally to 364 from 369 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the country’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,99,366). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,32,034, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,968 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.