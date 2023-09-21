Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif rushes to London with ‘important message’ for brother Nawaz

London: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London with an ‘important message’ for his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported citing sources.

Notably, Shehbaz Sharif had reached Lahore just a day earlier.

He is expected to reach London on Thursday night. While Maryam Nawaz is set to reach the British capital to meet her father on Thursday afternoon, Geo News reported citing sources.

“Shehbaz Sharif is coming back to London with an important message for Nawaz Sharif,” a trusted source, privy to the information, told Geo News.

Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz are expected to hold talks on the PML-N supremo’s return to Pakistan on October 21.

“Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan remains final, there is no change in plan,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz had left London for Pakistan on Monday night, after spending a month in the British capital where he held meetings with Nawaz and other party members, Geo News reported.

In London, he had revealed the date for his elder brother’s return to Pakistan ahead of the upcoming elections to lead the PML-N’s political campaign in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21,” Shehbaz had said back then.

The statement came after a meeting of the PML-N’s top leadership headed by Nawaz Sharif in London. While speaking to the media after the high-level party huddle in London, Shehbaz said that the date for Nawaz’s return was finalised after consultation with the party members.

Earlier, the legal team of PML-N in London, provided clearance for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, the News International reported.

The meeting was held on September 16 after which the party’s legal team gave a comprehensive briefing to the former Prime Minister in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the NAB amendments case. The team comprising former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Amjad Pervez, Advocate, and Attaullah Tarar gave Nawaz Sharif legal clearance for his homecoming.