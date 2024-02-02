3AI signs MoU with Government of Telangana

The MoU will work towards positioning Hyderabad and Telangana as a global hub of IT and AI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Government signed an MoU with 3AI, a platform for AI & Analytics leaders and professionals to position Hyderabad and Telangana as a global hub of IT and AI development and innovation. The ITE&C (Information Technology, Electronics & Communications) Department and 3AI are coming together through this MoU to establish and enhance the AI community and ecosystem in Telangana.

The MoU will also focus on building a community of AI & Analytics leaders from various enterprises and tech-service firms and local startups, as well as showcasing initiatives from the ITE&C and the Emerging Technologies wing. Not only would the MoU help curate and host leadership roundtables and events around AI innovation and progress, but also extend 3AI forums for building thought leadership and mindshare, a company press release said on Friday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of ITE&C officials Jayesh Ranjan and Rama Devi Lanka and 3AI CEO Sameer Dhanrajani and CTO Nandakumar Ramaiah. The signing also included a Leadership Roundtable on the topic “Creating & Enabling a Conducive Ecosystem & Framework for Gen AI Adoption: Strategic Perspectives”. The roundtable discussed the multiple key initiatives taken by the Telangana State Government to address the needs and adoption of Gen AI and related innovations.